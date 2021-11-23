Wayne Thomas McGlothen passed away surrounded by family Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in his home in Genesee at age 71.
Wayne (Tommy, as his wife called him) was born to Wayne F. McGlothen and Ada R. Pearson on Aug. 20, 1950, in Kendrick. He graduated from Verona High in Verona, Ore., in 1968. Wayne returned to Clearwater County, Idaho, (Pierce) after completing high school to help support his mom. During that time, he was able to continue hunting, fishing, camping and being outdoors. He started driving logging trucks to make a living and would eventually drive long-haul for a few decades.
When in Pierce, he became smitten with a waitress who worked at the local cafe. He made Bonnie Carver his bride in June 1975. The couple lived in Lewiston and Lapwai before settling their family in Genesee, where they made their home and based their family-run concession business. Wayne and Bonnie celebrated 46 years of marriage this year.
Wayne and Bonnie were a team in all they did, from raising their children while he drove the truck and she worked at the local mill, to starting out on their own adventure in food service with concessions. You could always look around the back of the brightly lit food trailer, marquees dancing and glittering, and see Wayne in the back hard at work, while Bonnie ran the front.
Wayne loved music and Elvis and played guitar for his little ones often as they grew up. They’d all sing and he’d often tell his girls they needed a bucket to carry their tune in. His eyes twinkled when he brought music to his family and his smile, a special one they know well, was always quick and warm in these joyous times.
Wayne enjoyed sharing his love of hunting, fishing, camping, and being outdoors with his wife and children. It didn’t matter if it was fishing with his son and grandsons, hunting with his wife, camping with his whole family or sitting out in the woods soaking it all in — Wayne was an outdoorsman and it brought him happiness to share that love with loved ones.
Wayne was preceded in death by his father Wayne McGlothen and sister Carryl Knight. He leaves behind his mother, Ada R. Pearson; wife Bonnie McGlothen; son Shawn McGlothen; daughter Amanda Winckler (Joe); daughter Jennifer McGlothen; grandsons Shawn, Alex, Devon and Isaac McGlothen; grandchildren Payton, Kaitlyn and Elias Sager; grandchildren Kinsley and Colin McGlothen; sisters Winnie Daisley (Rick) and Jennifer Wright (Gerald); brothers Gary McGlothen (Char), Darryl McGlothen (Carolly); and his little sidekick Boston terrier, Sadie.
No service will be held at this time. The family requests privacy and that in honor of Wayne, in lieu of flowers, make a donation to the NRA, and go do something outdoors with your family.