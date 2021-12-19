Former Lewiston resident Wayne Paul Hibbeln, 74, died Nov. 29, 2021, at Rockwood South Hill Care Center in Spokane.
He was born Thursday, Aug. 21, 1947, in Lewiston, where he was raised and attended school. After high school he graduated from University of Idaho.
He began his career in safety management. He worked in several states and finally settled in Anchorage, Alaska. This is where he met and married his wife, Denise, and made many longtime friends.
He enjoyed the outdoors; especially hiking, fishing and going to his in-laws’ lake cabin. He was known for playing a mean game of Pitch with family and friends.
He is preceded in death by parents, Paul and Iris Hibbeln of Lewiston; brother Kenneth Hibbeln of Bowling Green, Ohio; and wife Denise Hibbeln of Anchorage.
He is survived by daughter Hilary Hibbeln and granddaughter Maya of Spokane; brother Ron Hibbeln of Rabat, Morocco; brother Gary Hibbeln of Covington, Wash.; and in-laws Bruce and Norma Barber of Anchorage.
Wayne will be buried at the Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in Lewiston.