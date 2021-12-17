Wayne Paul Hibbeln, 74, passed away Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Spokane.
Wayne was born in Lewiston to Iris (Goffinet) and Paul Hibbeln. He grew up with his three older brothers, Ken, Ron and Gary. Wayne loved his family and they were always his first priority. When his daughter, Hilary, was born, Wayne embraced her with the same love and affection he shared with his parents and his brothers.
Growing up in Lewiston, Wayne loved cars, fishing, camping, and rock hunting with his dad and brothers. He fondly remembered hiking the hills above Lewiston for hours hunting for rocks and fishing in beautiful Idaho rivers. Wayne maintained these passions throughout his life. As an adult, Wayne was active and always up for an adventure. He loved to ski, fish, travel, camp, play tennis, hike, bike, golf, listen to music, take long drives and play games. He was especially competitive in Monopoly.
Wayne attended the University of Idaho, where he received a degree in business administration and management. After college, Wayne moved to Alaska and worked for Alyeska Pipeline as a safety engineer. This was the perfect career for Wayne who cared deeply about creating and maintaining safe workplaces in high-risk environments. Wayne would spend the majority of his life working in California and Alaska, always in safety. At work, Wayne was known for his friendly, welcoming demeanor and for always having Hot Tamales and Red Vines on his desk for everyone who stopped by his office.
Wayne met Denise Barber on a flight to Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, and discovered they had a common connection to Lewiston, where Denise had lived as a child. They were married in April 1992. They enjoyed spending time together with their dogs, their families and their friends. Denise passed away in March 2015, leaving a permanent hole in Wayne’s heart.
Wayne will be greatly missed by his daughter, Hilary Hibbeln, granddaughter, Maya Hibbeln, and his brothers Gary Hibbeln (Penny) and Ron Hibbeln, as well has his nephews, his extended family, and his close friends.
Wayne will forever be in our hearts.
A celebration of Wayne’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 29 at Rockwood Retirement South Hill, 2903 E. 25th Ave., Spokane, WA 99223, in the Event Center North.