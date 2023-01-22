Wayne M. Cornett passed away Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, of respiratory failure at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood.
He was born to Wayne and Elizabeth (Betty) Cornett in lone, Washington on July 27, 1952. He was one of five children; his siblings are Art, Liz, Barb and Betty Mae. Wayne attended school in Grangeville. He worked various jobs, from mechanic at Blake’s Husky Station; ranch hand in Wilson Creek, Wash., Ramsey Custom Hay Ranch and Rainey/Anderson Ranch in Oregon; OK Tires in Grangeville; and many years at Napa Auto Parts in Grangeville until he retired.
He married Lindy and they had two children, Marty and Missy. Next, he met Shamra and added Shantel and Quirt. Upon meeting Peggy Wright and her son, Nathan, in 1991, they began a life together, later adding Dustin to the family.
Wayne loved being with family and friends, camping, hunting and riding around in the mountains. He loved tinkering on lawnmowers, 4 wheelers and his many pickup trucks.
Wayne was preceded in death by parents, Wayne and Elizabeth (Newby) Cornett, brother Art Cornett and sisters Barb Crosby and Liz Hauger.
Wayne is survived by longtime companion of 32 years Peggy Wright; children, Marty (Ginger) Cornett, Missy Cornett, Shantel (Jesse) Williams, Quirt (Jess) Cornett, Dustin (Shailynn) Cornett and Nathan (Janae) Wright, 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life potluck will be held at 1 p.m., April 15, at the Grangeville Eagles Hall. A private burial will be at a later date at John Day cemetery. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences to the family can be left at blackmerfuneralhome.com.