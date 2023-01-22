Wayne M. Cornett

Wayne M. Cornett passed away Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, of respiratory failure at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood.

He was born to Wayne and Elizabeth (Betty) Cornett in lone, Washington on July 27, 1952. He was one of five children; his siblings are Art, Liz, Barb and Betty Mae. Wayne attended school in Grangeville. He worked various jobs, from mechanic at Blake’s Husky Station; ranch hand in Wilson Creek, Wash., Ramsey Custom Hay Ranch and Rainey/Anderson Ranch in Oregon; OK Tires in Grangeville; and many years at Napa Auto Parts in Grangeville until he retired.

