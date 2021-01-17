Wayne Lawrence Van Zante

Wayne L. Van Zante, born Aug. 7, 1939, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, passed Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the age of 81 in Clarkston.
Wayne met his wife, Donna, in Hermiston, Ore., and was married Sept. 22, 1967. He has one living brother, Terry Van Zante. He has two children, Christine and Corey. He has five grandchildren, Jessica, Austin, Tanner, Zachary and Emerald. He also has three great-grandchildren, Alex, Sebastian and Lela.
Wayne had several jobs over his lifetime. He was a surveyor on the dams for Army Corps of Engineers. He also worked for the Union Pacific Railroad, and one of his jobs was the inspector for a railroad tunnel reconstruction project in Wyoming. Wayne was the vice president of Steelman-Duff Construction Co. and had many responsibilities overseeing jobs, contracts and bidding.
Wayne loved to bake desserts for family and friends. In 2009 and 2010, he won best of class in Asotin County Fair for his pies. Wayne really liked to show everyone his love for them through his baked goods. He enjoyed bowling, golf and spending time with his family when he was not working. He taught his children how to play golf well and they won several awards together. After Wayne left the railroad, his passions for trains continued throughout his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Mary Ann Van Zante; as well as his sisters, Joan and Patricia. He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was a kind and quiet man and the family wishes they had the words to explain to everyone reading this what a wonderful person he was. He loved his family and showed it in all of the small and big things he did for us.
His ashes will be buried at the cemetery in Lexington, Ore.