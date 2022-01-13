Wayne L. Darby, of Moscow, died one day short of his 85th birthday Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center.
Wayne was born Jan. 10, 1937, in Spokane to Fred and Laura Darby. He grew up and attended school in Moscow. He retired from Latah County as a road grader operator. Wayne married the love of his life, Dorothy Foster, on Aug. 26, 1970, in Coeur d’Alene.
Wayne enjoyed photography, taking drives to his son’s logging operation and spending time on his farm.
He is survived by Mark (Linda) Darby, of Troy, and Marcia (Gary) Holthaus, of Clarkston, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Dorothy, and daughter Monica Felton.
At his request, there will be no formal service. Burial will be at Viola Cemetery at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Moscow Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Fund.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow, and online condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.