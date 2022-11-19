Wayne Joseph Busch

Wayne Joseph Busch, 82, of Pullman, passed away Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Bishop Place Assisted Living in Pullman. Wayne was born Dec. 11, 1939, in Colfax, to Joseph P. and Jesse Lee (Pierce) Busch.

He was raised on the family farm in Johnson by his aunt and uncle, Frank and Theresa Busch, at the age of 4 following the death of his mother. Wayne attended Guardian Angel School in Colton through the third grade and spent the fourth grade at St. Joseph’s school in Tekoa, Wash. In the summer of 1950, he suffered a stroke while herding cattle on horse-back, never gaining complete recovery on his right side. He completed his schooling at St. Thomas in Coeur D’Alene, Colton High School and St. Gertrude’s Academy in Cottonwood, where he graduated in 1960. Wayne attended Spokane Community College for a time.