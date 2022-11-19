Wayne Joseph Busch, 82, of Pullman, passed away Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Bishop Place Assisted Living in Pullman. Wayne was born Dec. 11, 1939, in Colfax, to Joseph P. and Jesse Lee (Pierce) Busch.
He was raised on the family farm in Johnson by his aunt and uncle, Frank and Theresa Busch, at the age of 4 following the death of his mother. Wayne attended Guardian Angel School in Colton through the third grade and spent the fourth grade at St. Joseph’s school in Tekoa, Wash. In the summer of 1950, he suffered a stroke while herding cattle on horse-back, never gaining complete recovery on his right side. He completed his schooling at St. Thomas in Coeur D’Alene, Colton High School and St. Gertrude’s Academy in Cottonwood, where he graduated in 1960. Wayne attended Spokane Community College for a time.
In 1963, he traveled the United States on his motorcycle, spending time in New York and New Jersey, where he worked at Baptist Mission. He later spent time in Alaska before returning in 1970 to Colton, where he went to work for farmers in the Pullman area. Wayne moved to Arizona, living in Richfield Park and Castle Hot Springs, working for resorts in the area.
He met Val Cazier and they married Dec. 18, 1976, in South Ogden, Utah. They made their home in Pullman, where Wayne went to work at Washington State University. Wayne and Val had a son, Jonathan, who died in infancy in 1979. Val preceded Wayne in death in 1985. He later married Vickie Spencer on July 4, 1989, and they divorced in 2000.
Wayne enjoyed farm work and gardening, which he took great pride in. He loved all sports, especially football and basketball, and enjoyed being around the children in the family. He loved to travel, especially trips to Hawaii and Cancun, Mexico, with Carol Jorstad and family. Wayne loved cribbage and was very competitive. In 2007, he moved to Clarkston, where he was a parishioner at Holy Family Catholic Church, attending daily Mass and working with the school children. In 2019, Wayne returned to Pullman, where he made Bishop Place Assisted Living his home.
Wayne is survived by his twin sister, Juanita (Busch) Kinzer, of Uniontown; half-sisters Carol Jorstad and Jeanette Milne; and his beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, first wife and infant son Jonathan, Wayne was preceded in death by his half-brothers Earl “Mickey” Moore and Bill Busch.
The rosary/vigil service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at St. Gall Catholic Church in Colton. The funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. A family reception will follow the funeral Mass at the home of Juanita Kinzer. Wayne will be laid to rest at the Pullman Cemetery with his son Jonathan at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28.
Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements. The family wishes to extend their gratitude for the friendships and care Wayne received while residing at Bishop Place. Special thanks for the kindness given this last month through Kindred Hospice, care nurses and caregivers.
Memorial donations are suggested to Holy Family Catholic Church or Holy Family Catholic School in Clarkston. Donations in Wayne’s name may also be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.