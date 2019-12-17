Wayne H. Stickney, 99, of Lewiston, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Avalon Progressive Care.
He and his twin brother, Wendell, were born May 27, 1920, to Ralph and Mary Hibbs Stickney in Joseph, Ore. The two of them were always in trouble and what one couldn’t think of, the other did — from throwing the baby pigs in the creek to see if they could swim, to rolling rocks off the bank above the highway to Wallowa Lake to see if they could hit an occasional passing car (which they never did), and lighting matches and sticking them in the sawdust pile, which resulted in a fire. Wayne said his mother would break a switch off the apple tree for spankings. By the end of summer, there were few branches left.
The twins attended school at Imnaha and Joseph and graduated from Joseph High School. When the family moved to Hells Canyon, the boys would board with families in Joseph during the school year. Then they had to walk all the way back to the canyon when school let out in the spring. Usually they were able to thumb a ride on the way, and Wayne told how one summer he was mad at Wendell because he brought a dog home and no one would pick them up.
After graduation, both boys were drafted into the military in 1941 at the start of World War II, and Wayne chose the U.S. Navy. In 1943, he was assigned duty on the DD531 Hazelwood. This is part of his story as told to daughter Pat: “We were operating off Okinawa in 1945 and the Hazelwood was part of the picket line — destroyers sent 7 miles ahead of the fleet. They would tell the carriers when the Japanese planes were coming so they would be ready for them. The Japanese decided if they couldn’t get to the battleships, they’d have to take out the pickets. Two planes came out of low cloud cover, each carrying a bomb. One came in from one side, overshot the ship, and went into the water. The other came in from the opposite side. I was a gunner’s mate and when they told me to, I fired 60 rounds at that plane, but it was too soon because I could see the tracers go up in front of his windshield. Finally his wing caught one of the smoke stacks and flipped him into the bridge. When it exploded, it killed 79 men and 10 officers. I felt something hit me in the back. It was someone’s bloody spine. It was a horrible mess to clean up, and at a speed of 10 knots, it took us almost a month to get back home.”
On leave in Lewiston, Wayne married Maxine “Rusty” Stickney on July 7, 1945. They had met when they were teenagers working at sheep shearing camp in 1936. The couple made their home at Mare Island, Calif., where Wayne was stationed. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, Wayne and Rusty moved back to Lewiston and he worked at the meat packing plant in Clarkston. In 1947, they started a family with the birth of daughter Patty, followed by twins Diana and Danny in 1949.
They moved to Stites and Wayne worked at Camp 58 as a tire man for Potlatch Forests Inc. In 1952, they bought a ranch on Tahoe Ridge near Kooskia and lived there until the kids were grown. Until retirement in 1986, Wayne worked as a sawyer for various logging companies and as a woods foreman for Pearson Logging. Retirement gave him the time to do the things he loved most — fishing, puttering in his shop and raising a few vegetables each year. He loved being in his boat on the river or lake with a fish on the line.
His time next to big guns aboard ship and the years of running a power saw left him almost totally deaf, and macular degeneration took his eyesight in his waning years. People undoubtedly got a kick out of seeing him wandering the neighborhood with the hazard tape he wrapped around his walker.
Wayne was preceded in death by Rusty, his wife of 71 years, and brothers Russell, Wendell and Ralph Jr. He is survived by his children, Pat and Doug Roberts, Diana Miller, and Danny and Donna Stickney; grandchildren Byron and Brett McLean, Robin, Jodi, and Traci Miller, and Brian and Brad Stickney; stepgrandson Keith and Loary Roberts; three great-grandchildren, Kommon Ousley, Clara and Lauren Stickney; and stepgreat-grandchildren Harlee and Tyler Roberts.
The family would like to thank the staff and management at Avalon Progressive Care for the wonderful care Dad received.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the chapel with luncheon to follow at Mountain View Funeral Home in Lewiston. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be sent to Webster Elementary School Fishing Club c/o Lewiston School District L.I.F.E. Fund, 3317 12th St., Lewiston, ID 83501. Dad was such an avid fisherman and would be pleased to know that donations were made in his honor to help children learn to fish.