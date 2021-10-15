July 26, 1940 — Oct. 10, 2021
Wayne Gordon Harris was born with cowboy boots and a cowboy hat on, July 26, 1940, to Virgil and Hulda Harris in Lewiston. He passed away Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, of pneumonia in Spokane.
Wayne was No. 3 in the lineup of eight siblings, Jerry, Helen, Doug, Val, Rex, John and Verna. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1958. Shortly after high school, he went into a partnership in a Conoco gas station and worked for the International Harvester dealership in Lewiston. In 1963, he moved to Kendrick to work for Fleming Truck and Equipment and being the entrepreneur that he was, he later purchased the business and ran it for 42 years, and after attending Reisch Auction College in 1975 he started Harris Auction Service with his brother Doug. In 2005, Wayne was inducted into the auctioneering hall of fame. Wayne had a big love for farm life and always had some farm ground on the side, and for the last 50 years he took legume samples for Brocke and Sons.
Two things were very important in Wayne’s life, and that was family and community. Wayne served on the city council for many years and as the mayor of Kendrick from 1978-85. He was also a member of the Elks and served as a director for the local senior citizens. He was a faithful member of the Lions Club and took part in the annual Locust Blossom celebration as parade announcer, setup crew and barbeque helper, and he and Kaye were once honored as grand marshals. Wayne generously gave of his auctioneering skills for many community and area church fundraisers and school events. He loved his little town and, having lived there so long, he seemed to know everyone’s family tree by heart.
On July 19, 1963, he married the love of his life, Kaye. Together they raised their four children, Rick, Bret, Gary and Shari. Their family later went on to grow into nine grandkids and 16 great-grandkids. Family was everything to Wayne, and together with Kaye there was never a birthday party missed, sporting event, graduation, birth, holiday — you name it, they were there. Wayne and Kaye loved spending their summers at their lake house in Cave Bay on Coeur d’Alene Lake. You could catch them sitting out on the deck soaking in the beautiful scenery, visiting with neighbors, playing a heated game of crib and trying to yell at their beloved Westie Rio to “get back up here.” Throughout the years, there were numerous boat rides to Harrison for ice cream, trips up the St. Joe and thousands of games of cribbage. The grandkids knew they could always find a pen in his pocket and count on a secret handshake where he would sneakily slip them a $20 bill. He never said goodbye without letting us know how much he loved us and how proud he was. Wayne will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Kaye and family would like to express their gratitude to the J-K Ambulance crew and the doctors and nurses at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Kaye; children Rick (Joanne) Gertje, Bret (Jill) Gertje, Gary (Pam) Gertje and Shari (Ed) Pea; grandkids Julia (Caleb) Proctor, Kyle Pea, Beth (Cody) Bogar, Kayla (Mark) Heen, Mary (Brian) Stanek, Aaron (Stephanie) Gertje, Alyssa Gertje, Conner Gertje and Leighton (Krista) Gertje; great-grandkids Hallie, Emma, Kenzie, Brooke, CJ, Kaydence, Owen, Olivia, Carson, Hudson, Hughston, Trevin, Tenley, Kaylie, Alice and Skylar; siblings Doug (Sharon) Harris, Val (Howard) Guenther, John (Debbie) Harris, Verna (Gary) Wessels; brother-in-law George (Helen) and sisters-in-law Delores (Jerry) and Karen (Rex).
Preceding him in death are his parents, Virgil and Hulda; siblings Jerry, Helen and Rex; sister-in-law Carly; and grandson Brendon.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston, followed by a lunch at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel Seaport Room, 621 21st St., Lewiston. A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in Lewiston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the J-K Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 182 Kendrick, ID 83537, the Kendrick Memorial Pool, P.O. Box 195, Kendrick, ID 83537 or to a charity of your choice.