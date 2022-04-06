Wayne Ferguson, age 70, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, in his Post Falls home because of complications associated with dementia.
He was born Sept. 4, 1951, to Doyle and Irene Ferguson in Lewiston. He grew up on Indian Ranch near Nisqually John by the Snake River. He graduated from Clarkston High School in 1970, during which time he was a sergeant in the ROTC.
He married Karla Feucht on June 1, 1974, in Lewiston where they had two children — Malinda and Kyle. They later divorced in 1991.
Wayne worked for the State of Idaho Transportation Department District 2 for 42 years. He was on the striping and signing crew, and plowed snow during the winter months.
He married Frederika (Rika) May on May 16, 1994, in Lewiston. They moved to Post Falls after his retirement in 2015.
Wayne always enjoyed his family, square dancing and gardening. He started dancing with the Square Devils in 1973, and later joined the Odd-n-Ends. He continued dancing for approximately 37 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Doyle and Irene Ferguson. Survivors include his wife, Rika; two sisters, Rose Vetter, of Lewiston, and Elizabeth “Liz” Patterson, of Kendrick; two brothers, Dwight Ferguson, of Lewiston, and Scott Ferguson, of Clarkston; his daughter, Malinda Becker, of Hayden; his son, Kyle Ferguson, of Coeur d’Alene; stepdaughter, Cheryl Robeson, of Arlington, Texas; stepson, Philip May, of Spokane; five grandchildren; a great-grandson (whom brought him great joy for the last couple years of his life); plus various nieces, nephews and cousins.
We will be having a potluck in celebration of his life from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at the Twin City Square & Round Dance Hall, 2130 Fifth Ave., Clarkston.