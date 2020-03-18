Wayne Douglas Knox, 91, of Clarkston, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Clarkston surrounded by his family.
He was born July 21, 1928, to Orville and Lottie (Morse) Knox, of Eckert, Colo. The family moved to Boise when he was 6 years old, and he attended school there through high school.
He and Velda Ella Flatt were married Aug. 25, 1952, at the First Baptist Chapel in Boise. After getting married, they moved to Deer Park, Wash., and then to Clarkston, where they resided until his passing.
In his early years, he worked various construction jobs and spent many years logging. He spent his last years working for Clarkston High School.
He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed grandkids camping in the Blue Mountains and fishing at Chapman Lake. He spent many hours playing cards and games with family, and had many adventures going to yard sales with his wife.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 67 years, Velda; daughters Kathy (Ernie) Aquilar and Sheila (Bob) Downs; son Dennis (Glenda) Knox; 13 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters; a son; and a grandson.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston.