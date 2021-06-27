Wayne Charles Day, 79, of Lewiston, died Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation – The Orchards of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
He was born Aug. 11, 1941, in Durango, Colo., to Chester Wayne Day and Winnie Mae Harmon.
Wayne graduated high school and was a resident of Craigmont for more than 50 years. He married Judy (Robinson) Day on Feb. 1, 1988, in Pullman.
Wayne was a very hardworking man who provided for his family. His enjoyment was camping, hunting and fishing. Wayne taught his children about family, manners and discipline.
He is survived by his wife, Judy E. Day, of Craigmont; daughter Kathleen Wood, of Clarkston; and sons Darrell Day, of Lewiston, and Dwayne Day, of Portland, Ore.
A graveside service is set for 10 a.m. July 3 at Craigmont Cemetery.
