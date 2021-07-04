Wayne Bruce Tarola passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Lewiston from complications from a stroke.
He was born the middle child to Margaret and Eugene Tarola on Sept. 27, 1955, in Lewiston. He attended schools in Lewiston and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1973. While in school, he played the trumpet and tuba in the school bands.
He attended Lewis-Clark State College, studying graphic arts which led him to a career for Burns and Roe at Hanford nuclear plant in the Tri-Cities, Wash. After the closure of the Hanford plant, he returned to Lewiston and worked for the Lewiston School District. While living in the Tri-Cities, he was married for a short time and they did not have any children.
Wayne’s passion in life was motorcycles, dirt bike riding, watching all motor sports and he was a charter member of the Eastern Washington Dirt Riders Association.
Wayne was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his four sisters who helped care for him in the last several years, Diane Tarola (Alan), Joanne (Dan) Speck, Cynthia Tarola (Jimmy) of Lewiston and Elizabeth (Rick) Servatius of Scottsdale, Ariz.; and six nieces and nephews.
The family will have a private gathering later this summer in celebration of Wayne’s life. His memory will live on in our hearts.