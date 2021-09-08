On Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, Warren Wade Peters, loving husband and father of one child, was called home by his Heavenly Father.
There will be services held at 4 p.m. Thursday at Selah Covenant Church, followed by a celebration of life at 5 p.m. at the Selah Civic Center.
Warren was born May 17, 1965, in Moscow to Carol (Meyer) and Teddy Peters. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1983 and started working as a traveling construction worker, building steel tanks and road/bridge projects. He worked in 37 states during this time and often talked about all the places he had been. Twenty-two years ago, Aug. 31, 1999, Warren took a job with the city of Selah as a utility worker and moved up to lead his last year.
On Sept. 24, 1994, Warren married Tammijo Anne Palmer and had one son, Derek. Derek was Warren’s pride and joy. He loved carrying him up high on his shoulders (when Derek was small enough for that), working with him on vehicle projects and just listening to music and talking in the garage.
Warren loved camping, four-wheeling, fishing, singing and hanging out with his friends. He always had a smile and everyone who knew him understood that he sincerely loved them — and he told them that often.
Warren was preceded in death by his father, Teddy, and his mother, Carol. He is survived by his wife, Tammijo, son Derek, mother-in-law Carolyn, brother-in-law Billy Palmer (Brittney), sister Paula (Darold) Hughes, nephews Rhys and Kyle, and nieces Taya, Neve and Rachel.