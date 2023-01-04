Wanda Maxine (Branting) Rueppel

Wanda Maxine (Branting) Rueppel passed peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at her home away from home, Hill House Memory Care, in Moscow.

Despite progressing limitations due to age, Wanda maintained a spunky and positive attitude and took everything in stride except for the loss of her driver’s license at 90 years young (she never got over that). Fortunately we were able to sooth that indignation with the acquisition of an electric golf cart to serve as limousine and “trap wagon.”