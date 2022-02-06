Wanda Lee Rudolph, retired Lewiston educator, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Wanda was born Nov. 3, 1932, in Wichita Falls, Texas to Ralph and Florence Glascock and later adopted by Earl Makinson.
Wanda spent the majority of her early years in Gresham, Ore., where she graduated high school. She married John Rudolph, Jr. on Feb. 20, 1954, in Portland. Shortly thereafter they moved to Vallejo, Calif., where they had their first son, Daniel. In 1957, they moved to Idaho, in the Boise-Nampa area, where three more children were born: Christine, Becky and Mary. In 1962, the family moved to Lewiston where their youngest son, John, was born.
Once in Lewiston (and while raising five busy children), Wanda went back to school to get her teaching and counseling degree. After graduating with honors, she was hired by the Lewiston Independent School District, where she worked for 25 years as a teacher and counselor at Sacajawea and Jenifer junior high schools. During her time of employment, she was crucial to the development of the Gifted and Talented NOVA program. She retired from the Lewiston School District in 1994.
After her retirement from teaching, Wanda could not sit idle, so she pursued her commission as a lay pastor for the Presbyterian Church. She served as pastor of the Lapwai Valley Presbyterian Church for 14 years, where she made countless wonderful friendships and impacted many lives.
Outside of her careers, Wanda enjoyed reading, studying, watching Gonzaga basketball and Jeopardy on television, and going on adventures with her children and grandchildren.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Glascock and Earl and Florence Makinson; husband John Rudolph, Jr.; daughter Christine Clayton; and son-in-law Douglas Clayton.
Wanda is survived by her sister, Sulita (Bill) Bernick; four of her children, Dan (Rusanne) Rudolph, Becky Rudolph-Camp, Mary (Tim) Bales and John (Sami) Rudolph; and her nine grandchildren, Jennifer (Joel) Shubert, Heather (Rick) Lawless, Dan (Liz) Rudolph, Amy Bales-Thompson, Stephanie (Dave) Black, John B. (Tasha) Rudolph, Timothy Bales, Whitney (Jason) Barnes and Sandi (Ryan) Snyder. She is also survived by 18 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and countless friends.
A private viewing will take place 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11 at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at Clarkston First Presbyterian Church with Rev. David Webster officiating. Washington state COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
The family suggests memorial donations be sent to the Lewiston Independent Foundation for Education, 3317 12th St., Lewiston, or online at life-inc.org/contribute/donate.