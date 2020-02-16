On Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, Wanda Jane Johnson Hoskins accepted her invitation to the heavenly celebration of her 100 years here on Earth.
Mama knew we had a big party planned for her 100th birthday, but “the things of this Earth became strangely dim in the light of His glory and grace.” She saw that glory and grace as she followed the angels’ beckoning and choosing heaven’s party over ours.
Wanda was the youngest of eight children, born to John and Florence Johnson on May 17, 1920. Our mother is the last of that generation of both sides of our families to go.
She married Wayne Howard Hoskins on Dec. 14, 1941, in Kendrick. They were married 74 years before Wayne went on to heaven April 12, 2016.
Wanda is survived by her five children: Howard Hoskins (Ann), Gloria Hoskins Richards (Jay), Victor Hoskins (Lee), Wanetta Hoskins Heimgartner (Rick), all from the Culdesac/Lewiston area, and Sharon Johnston (Bill), of Forest Grove, Ore.
Wanda is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Her family went through the Great Depression of the 1930s by farming, gardening and keeping a large prune orchard. Mom often said, “the thing that helped keep our spirits up during those hard times was the presence of the Lord in our home.”
Each day started with Bible reading and prayer, then they would often gather around the piano and sing praises to God. Wanda and her sisters never lost their love for music. They all grew up with a deep love for Jesus and shared that love and their musical gift with many over the years.
For more than 40 years, they ministered to people in song, encouragement and prayer, including every Friday at the Lewiston Rehabilitation Center. The Johnson Sisters made a record and traveled to many area churches to minister.
Together, Wanda and Wayne worked hard on their Cottonwood Creek dairy farm that they operated for 37 years. After retiring from dairying, they continued raising beef cattle and hay. They were founding members of Cottonwood Creek Community Church. Endless memories will always be cherished by Mom’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as they recount the many hours of playtime in the barn with the baby calves and kittens, horseback riding, playing in the creek and four-wheeling.
Mom was famous for her breakfast popovers with raspberry jam, her country beans and corn chowder and rolls. Whether it was the harvest crew, a neighbor, cousins or strangers, there was always room for one more plate at the table.
Mom was always supportive of school activities and 4-H projects. She loved her community and often looked for ways to be a blessing to others by taking a bouquet of beautiful flowers from her garden or baked goodies to people she visited. She was a member of the Gifford Homemakers club.
Recently, the highlight of her day was sitting by the piano or in her lawn swing singing with her children. Although her eyesight and hearing had greatly diminished over the past few years, she remained strong in her mind.
Wanda loved her family so much and was always quick to encourage us to serve Jesus and “count our blessings” every day. Wanda made a decision at a very young age to give her heart and life to Jesus. In her own words, “The Bible is my road map through life. It gives me courage and confidence to face all things. He loves me and will be with me always.”
Mom prayed for her family, community, country and the president as well as for the peace of Jerusalem, and most likely she prayed for you. We will miss our mother’s prayers but she taught us well to depend on Jesus and that he is always faithful. What a godly heritage she left us. “May all who come behind us find us faithful.” (Like our mom).
Her life’s motto passed down to her family: “Only one life, t’will soon be past, only what’s done for Christ will last.”
There will be a celebration of life at 11:29 a.m. Feb. 29 at Cottonwood Creek Community Church, 20706 Gifford Reubens Road, Culdesac, just off Highway 12, with a meal following.