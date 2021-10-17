June 28, 1937 — Oct. 1, 2021
Ray “Red” DeBorde, beloved son, nephew, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend went to his eternal rest Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at the age of 84 years young, after battling various other life threatening ailments including multiple myeloma, resulting in complications, his heart became tired and peacefully stopped beating with family by his side.
Ray was preceded in death by his father, mother and wife. He is also survived by his children Rex (Sharon), Rob, Dana, Scott (Lucy) and bonus son Bruce Frank (Debi), 18 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Judy Harris; brothers, Jerry McFarland, Bill DeBorde, Bob DeBorde; as well as his aunt, Lou Gibbs (100 years young), many nieces, nephews, cousins and life long friends.
After his high school days Red joined the U.S. Navy where he served and traveled aboard the U.S.S. Hamul (AD 20). Not long after leaving the Navy he married Gail Seay and moved to Seattle. Portland, Ore., was the next stop on Ray’s life journey working as a welder and supervisor at ACF Industries until the doors closed in the early ‘80s. But by this time a quaint little town of Scappoose, Ore., called for the family to make it their home for more than 10 years. Opportunity called and the next stop was Northern California and later Southern California where his home was until he retired and then moved back to Clarkston, full of family and friends to spend his days enjoying.
Ray’s greatest joys came from watching the kids in the family playing in the yard while oftentimes the kid in him got the better and he had to join in, or sitting on the porch with his dog, hearing about his families accomplishments (though none were possible without him.)
The only thing Ray enjoyed almost as much as his family and friends was woodworking. His passion and master craftsmanship allowed him to make most anything from wooden car replicas (true to detail) 3D pictures, toy chests and even highchairs for his great-grandchildren. Taking a simple piece of wood and making something extraordinary and beautiful always brought him pleasure especially if it was a treasure for a child or grandchild in the family.
Ray always had a smile on his face when anyone came to visit him and never found him happier then with a full house of family and a glass of scotch in his hand. He gave generously, loved wholeheartedly and displayed what a father, grandfather and an amazing person should. He will forever be loved and missed.
There will be a celebration of life for Ray from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 30, at his home.