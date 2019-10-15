Walter Joseph Grieser passed on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Renton, Wash.
He was born on the family farm in the Thorn Creek area of Latah County, Idaho, Oct. 13, 1918. His parents were Joseph Grieser and Christina (Jacksha) Grieser. Walter graduated from Moscow High in 1936 (ROTC) and the University of Idaho in 1940 (Delta Chi Fraternity), and retired from the military after 20-plus years as a U.S. Air Force colonel. He married Maxine Binnard in 1942 (she preceeded him in death) and is survived by his three children, Sandi Johnson, Dennis Grieser and Terri Brown; four grandchildren; and two great-grandsons.
Burial was at the Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Wash.