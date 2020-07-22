Walt John Taufen passed in the early morning hours of Friday, July 10, 2020, in Great Falls, Mont.
He was born Sept. 11, 1952, in Uniontown.
A service will be held at noon Sunday, July 26, at the Lewiston Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Updated: July 22, 2020 @ 1:22 am
