Walter James “Bud” Lester, 88, of Clarkston, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston.
Walter was born Sept. 29, 1931, in Weed, Calif., to Walter W. Lester and Anita Laura McRae. He graduated from McCloud High School in 1949 and served in the U.S. Air Force as sergeant from 1949-1953.
In 1958, he married Carole Gill. They divorced in 1975. In 1981, he married Lois Swanson and they later divorced in 2016.
Walter worked at a standard oil distributor at Mount Shasta, Calif., until 1966. In 1967, he moved to Lewiston and worked on Dworshak Dam and many Northwest road construction projects, mainly as a hard rock driller.
He retired in 1993 and enjoyed gardening at his Clarkston home, travel, genealogy and family. He was a member of the Laborers Union No. 238.
He is survived by his daughter, Karin Lester; sons Kirk and Brian Lester; sister Ramona; niece Cinde; nephew Dan; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Anita and Julian Baldi, and sons Guy Lester and Jeff Lester.
