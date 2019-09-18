Walter Glenn Rape passed away suddenly Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the age of 76.
Born in Grangeville and raised in Pierce, Walt graduated from Pierce High School and shortly after joined the armed forces. In Walt’s early years, he was the butcher at his parents’ grocery store, which he then took over and proudly made it his own. Walt made many memories at his family cabin in Elk City.
Always the prankster, Walt loved being with his friends. He never missed his weekly breakfast with his cronies. Walt looked forward to getting everyone together for the Pierce reunion and would bother everyone incessantly until they agreed to come.
Walt was preceded in death by his son, John Scott Rape. Walt is survived by his daughters, Jodie Rape, Ann Wasserman and Shauna Banks; his sons, Chuck Banks and Mark Banks; as well as his grandson, Spencer Casey Glenn Wasserman. Walt happily spent his last years in Orofino with his love and best friend, Betty Jennings.
Please join us for a covered-dish meal to celebrate Walt at 3 p.m. Friday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 330 Michigan Ave., Orofino.