Walter Edgar Cole Jr.

Walt Cole went home to be with our Lord on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, after a sudden cardiac event. He was 69 years young. The outpouring of sadness over our loss confirms the sundry of lives he touched. Friends and family fondly remember Walt with words like: loving, caring, helpful, funny, creative, smart, kind, giving — all portray this amazing man. He often spent hours on the phone with friends needing a listening ear, wise advice or a razzing which would bring levity to their situation. He is sorely missed by all.

Growing up in Clarkston, Walt loved to play golf, listen to the Beatles, drive his ’62 Corvette, and hang out with his countless lifelong friends. Walt could fix anything for anybody and enjoyed his countless projects out in his shop. Sitting outside, by the waterfall, with his wife, his mom, and Spiffy (the family’s beloved Westie), were his favorite pastimes. He also enjoyed the morning Bible readings with Diane.

