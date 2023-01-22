Walter Edgar Cole Jr.

Walt Cole went home to be with our Lord on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, after a sudden cardiac event. He was 69 years young. The outpouring of sadness over our loss confirms the sundry of lives he touched. Friends and family fondly remember Walt with words like: loving, caring, helpful, funny, creative, smart, kind, giving — all portray this amazing man. He often spent hours on the phone with friends needing a listening ear, wise advice or a razzing which would bring levity to their situation. He is sorely missed by all.
Growing up in Clarkston, Walt loved to play golf, listen to the Beatles, drive his ’62 Corvette, and hang out with his countless lifelong friends. Walt could fix anything for anybody and enjoyed his countless projects out in his shop. Sitting outside, by the waterfall, with his wife, his mom, and Spiffy (the family’s beloved Westie), were his favorite pastimes. He also enjoyed the morning Bible readings with Diane.
Walt was preceded in death by his father, Walter Edgar Cole Sr., and grandparents Charles and Edna Cole and Paul and Molly Schurman. He is survived by his loving wife, Diane Zell, who cherished every day of their 22 years of marriage; his 98-year-old mother, Phyllis; daughter, Jessica and husband Rob Crump; son Patrick; stepson Drew Cummings; sisters Sharon Pena and husband Rick and Marcy Frisbey; as well as voluminous Cole, Schurman, Lemm, Beutler and Koller cousins.
A celebration of Walt’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Candlelight Christian Fellowship, 5725 N. Pioneer Drive, Coeur d’Alene. Walt was an active member of Silver Angels for the Elderly (SAFE), a nonprofit that he and his wife founded in 2015. SAFE brings joy and advocacy for isolated seniors in the local community. If you feel so moved, and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in his memory, to continue the ministry he was so passionate about.