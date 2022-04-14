He was preceded in death by his dad, Walter Clyde Sapp, and his mother, Eleanor Jane Wilson. His surviving family includes his wife, Jeannie Sapp; sons Ryan Sapp, Karl (Ida) Sapp, Michael (Liz) Sapp, Evan Sapp, Stephen (Ashley) Sapp, David (Tani) Sapp; and his daughters Christine (Cody) Stoner and Jennifer Sapp; and his siblings Claudia Gustafson, Paula Wilson and Wayne Wilson.
Walt and Jeannie were married May 6, 1972, raised eight children, and have 15 grandchildren. Walt worked for a survey crew out of high school, followed by 16 years working in shipyards as a ship’s carpenter.
He moved his family to Idaho in 1996, where he built a home in Potlatch with the help of his father-in-law and older sons. He worked for the Idaho Transportation Department until he retired in 2016. Walt loved to hunt, fish and follow his favorite sports teams, the Seahawks, Mariners and the Gonzaga Bulldogs. He also loved working with children, giving 40 years of service to Awana Clubs, where he shared his faith and devotional stories with school-age boys. He deeply loved his grandkids, and he had a strong desire that they would remember him. His family is left with a wonderful legacy of a strong work ethic, a love for country music that tells stories, outside-the-box thinking and a unique mastery of storytelling.
Walter Anthony Sapp passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022.
The memorial will be held at 11 a.m. May 6 at the Free Church of the Palouse, 4812 Airport Road. Pullman, WA 99163.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.