A true Idahoan, Walter A. Stearns was born Dec. 3, 1940, in Winchester to Walter and Fay Stearns. While growing up, he developed a love for riding motorcycles and hunting. Walter began his career at Hallack and Howard Lumber and later moved to Lewiston to pursue a job at Potlatch. He loved the solitude of nature and drew comfort from animals. Always available for a joke, he cared for his family even when he was feeling down. Walter engaged his brain and worked with his hands, taking joy in puzzles, woodworking, cards and singing.
On Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, he died with family present. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Stearns; sister Florence Stearns; son Tony Stearns; daughter Ginette Kenyon; son Tom Stearns; daughter Shelley Stearns; niece Amanda Hinkley; niece Melinda Genzer; and other multiple loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter J. and Fay Stearns; sister Maxine Smith; brother Harry Stearns; son John Allen Stearns; dog B.J., dog Gidget and other pets.
A private family graveside service will be held.