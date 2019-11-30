Walt Durland, 86, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at his home in Lewiston.
He was born Dec. 5, 1932, to Mildred and Walter Durland, in Lewiston, where he attended school and graduated from Lewiston High School.
Shortly after graduation, Walt enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served his country for 21 years. While in the Navy, he met Irene and married her in 1958. Walt and Irene had three children, who were lucky enough to share their parents’ adventure of traveling the world as Walt got stationed at different naval bases.
In 1971, Walt retired from the service and settled back in Lewiston with Irene and their three children, where he lived until his death.
He worked at W.T. Grants, Brotherton’s Office Supply and Regence Blue Shield, where he worked until his retirement in 1995.
Walt loved his yearly trips to Greece with Irene, fishing and the summer barbecues with family, where he always said the food was the best ever.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Irene Durland; along with children Wally Durland, James Durland and Janet (Gene) Kaufman, all of Lewiston. Also surviving is one sister, Charlene Soppitt, of Bayview, Idaho.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org/donate.