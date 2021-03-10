Wally Thomas Hamilton, 74, of Boise, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, after a fierce but short battle with cancer.
He was born Feb. 4, 1947, in Cottonwood and grew up in Lewiston. Wally will be remembered for his love of his kids and grandkids, willingness to help his family and friends, his love of having fun, whether that was driving fast, breaking rules (if he could get away with it), his love of beer, card-playing acumen or his competitive nature.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Cloverdale Funeral Home, with a viewing from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Cloverdale Funeral Home in Boise. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Meridian Friends Church, and a graveside committal at 3 p.m. at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery.
