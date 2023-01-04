Heaven got a gentleman Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, when Wally Hall, joined his “fair lady” Mary Lynn. Wally passed away that evening while sleeping peacefully.
Wally was born June 15, 1932, the son of Wilfred and Mable Hall. He was raised in Auburn, Wash., before moving to Toppenish in his sophomore year of high school. It was there he met the love of his life, Mary Lynn “Lynn” Richards, launching a life together that spanned more than 70 years, including 67 years of marriage.
Wally attended Washington State College (University), earning a degree in business administration. Wally and Lynn married in 1954 and embarked on an adventure to Louisiana and Texas, where Wally served in the United States Air Force. He was a member of the Air Force’s prestigious Strategic Air Command, where he earned his wings as a B-47 pilot. It was there they started their family; sons Jeff, Joe and Jim, followed by daughters Jenny and Elisabeth (Buffy).
Wally and Lynn eventually settled in Prosser, where they founded Hall Chevrolet in April of 1961. Wally’s auto dealer career spanned more than 50 years, where he held the respect of dealers around the country and served many roles of leadership in his professional auto dealer group. One of his most cherished memories was taking his sons, sons-in-law and brother to the Indianapolis 500 at the invitation of the president of Chevrolet, who happened to be the driver of the pace car that year.
Wally and Lynn made even more of a positive impact on their cherished home of Prosser and their alma mater, WSU. Wally was active in several community service groups, the Prosser Jaycees, Prosser Rotary Club, Prosser Chamber of Commerce and many more. While Wally was operating the popular Hall Chevrolet-Buick, he also faithfully supported Lynn in her incredible musical theater career and role as leader of the choir at Sacred Heart Church in Prosser. Wally and Lynn were active at Sacred Heart Church, Wally always sitting in his customary place close to the choir area where Lynn was singing.
Wally and Lynn were longtime supporters of WSU, including Cougar athletics. They so much enjoyed taking their whole family to two Rose Bowls to watch their beloved Cougs. Wally participated with numerous WSU organizations, and he and Mom were recognized as distinguished benefactors by the WSU Foundation. In 1982, Wally was honored as the WSU Dad of the Year.
Wally’s wisdom and expertise benefited other organizations, including Yakima Federal Savings and Loan, where he was a member of the board of directors for decades, and many of those years served as its board chair.
Being a husband, dad, grandfather and great-grandfather was where Wally really excelled. He loved attending his kids’ sports activities, continuing that practice with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was most happy and at his best playing with his youngest family members, always making them laugh and feel loved.
When Lynn got sick, Wally was right there, helping tend to her needs, and humming to her music as she played her piano nearby. After Lynn passed away, Wally moved to Prestige Assisted Living, where he made an almost immediate impact on the staff and caregivers. There were loving and faithful caregivers alongside Wally during the past two years, making sure he was well-nourished and safe. They certainly are angels. Wally’s family is so grateful for the care he received from the caregivers at Prestige and his Visiting Angels. A joke around the facility was that they should hire him as the official greeter at Prestige as he was always waving and saying hello to fellow residents and visitors.
Please know how much you all have meant to him and his family, especially the past two years. His family has always said that most every day for Wally was a good day, and he had 90 years of really good days. His family’s fondest memory will be Wally’s warm smile, optimistically happy personality, and the double “thumbs up” that he would flash when you asked him how he is doing.
Wally was preceded in death by his wife, Lynn, his parents, his brother Vernon and sister Barbara, and brother-in-law Glen Richards. He is survived by his brother Bob (Gayle), sons Jeff (Leontine), Joe (Kelly), Jim (Stacy), daughters Jenny (Peter), and Elisabeth (Rick), sister-in-law Carol Richards, 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 7, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Prosser, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions be made in Wally and Lynn’s memory to the Boys and Girls Club of Prosser, 823 Park Ave., Prosser, WA, 99350; or a charity of your choice. You may leave a message for the family at Prosserfuneralhome.com.