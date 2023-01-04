Heaven got a gentleman Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, when Wally Hall, joined his “fair lady” Mary Lynn. Wally passed away that evening while sleeping peacefully.

Wally was born June 15, 1932, the son of Wilfred and Mable Hall. He was raised in Auburn, Wash., before moving to Toppenish in his sophomore year of high school. It was there he met the love of his life, Mary Lynn “Lynn” Richards, launching a life together that spanned more than 70 years, including 67 years of marriage.

