Wally passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at 89 years old. He was born May 22, 1930, in Emmett, Idaho. He was the oldest of six children born to Earl and Evalyn Williams. Wally loved his brothers and sisters, Nellie, Jean, Sherry, Doug, Rocky and Vanessa.
Wally spent his childhood in several towns throughout Idaho.
He served in both the U.S. Navy and Army, spending time in Guam and Panama. While serving, Wally earned his pilot certificate, which sparked a lifelong love of aviation.
After his time serving our country, Wally returned to Idaho, where he fell in love with childhood friend Molly VanScotter, and they married in 1955. Wally and Molly started their family with the birth of their first daughter, Sheila, followed by Rona, Linda (Tiny), Barbara and Verna. After a few moves, Wally and Molly settled in the Lewiston Orchards, where they raised their five daughters. Wally and Molly separated after 28 years of marriage.
Wally later married Maggie Dahl in 1990. He gained four bonus daughters: Nancy, Linda, Debbi and Traci. Wally and Maggie were married for 22 years before Maggie passed away.
Wally loved his nine daughters, his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was a jack-of-all-trades. Among his favorite career paths were log truck driver; Carnation milkman; civil engineer in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; EMT; school bus driver; and mayor of Pierce.
Wally loved supporting his favorite sports teams, both local and national. Throughout his life, Wally and his family spent time on the Snake and Clearwater rivers, boating, exploring and skiing.
Wally’s dream of finding the rock was never realized, though not for lack of trying. So the search continues with the next generations. Drop a hint from your bird’s-eye view, Dad.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Hells Canyon Resort, 1560 Port Drive, Clarkston.