On Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, the world gained a big, handsome, strong and a bit of a goofy angel. Walker Tobias Wayne Mekupi Upi Iyambo received his wings. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and tribe from all over the world.

Walker was born Feb. 5, 1996, in Pullman, to Melodie Deeds and George Iyambo.