On Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, the world gained a big, handsome, strong and a bit of a goofy angel. Walker Tobias Wayne Mekupi Upi Iyambo received his wings. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and tribe from all over the world.
Walker was born Feb. 5, 1996, in Pullman, to Melodie Deeds and George Iyambo.
Being a daddy and a family man was all Walker wanted in life. He was an incredible daddy to his girls and a great role model and buddy to his little cousin, Benson. He enjoyed music, poetry, cooking, singing, traveling, fishing, gaming, getting tattoos and spending time with family and friends. He was an amazing man of many talents.
At the time of his death, he was working for Vista Outdoors and filled in at Jollymore’s. He graduated from Kendrick High School in 2014. Walker was never married, but he had two amazing and beautiful daughters, Allaina Marie and Nova Lea, who were the light of his life.
Walker is survived by his daughters, Allaina and Nova; his parents, Melodie and George; his siblings Preston, Kakunauje, Tjiunotjina, Tanisha, Gavin and Elijah; his grandparents, Gerry and Karin Cook; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and many friends and family from all over the world.
He is preceded in death by his daughter Hazel and his grandparents, Paul and Janet Deeds and Henock and Antonia Iyambo.
A celebration of life will take place at 1 p.m., Feb. 5, on Walker’s 27th birthday, at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Clarkston. Walker did not want a funeral service or a memorial; he wanted a party for his family and friends to come together to celebrate him for his goofy, loving self. We will have music, dancing and food. The family will be providing food, so please RSVP on the Facebook event, or contact a family member of Walker’s, so we have an accurate head count for his party.