Waldemar “Walter” Anderst

Waldemar “Walter” Anderst, 90, a resident of Lewiston, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 5, 2022, with his daughter, Heidi, by his side. He was born in Nikopol, Ukraine, to Emmanuel and Martha Anderst, in 1931.

Walter learned to speak German at home and Russian in school. A few years later, a younger sister named Tamara was born, and she was one of God’s most precious creations. His parents had survived World War I, and as young boy, he would learn firsthand the hunger and pains of war. His experience taught him to have determination, a strong will and to be resourceful. He always stressed the importance of saving for hard times to come.