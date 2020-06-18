W. Bruce Olson

On Monday, June 15, 2020, beloved father, grandfather, brother and uncle William Bruce Olson, 65, lost his lengthy and courageous battle with cancer and began his eternal life in Heaven.
Bruce was born March 30, 1955, to Frank William Olson and Catherine Francis Brockman Olson in Clarkston. He attended grade school in Clarkston until the family moved to Juliaetta in 1967. Bruce graduated from Kendrick High School in 1973, and lived in the Juliaetta/Kendrick area until he enlisted into the U.S. Army armored division and served two years in Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1980.
In 1979, Bruce met and married Angelika Schneider while stationed in Germany. Three children were born of that marriage: Michael Patrick Olson, Christopher Robert Olson and Elizabeth Erin Olson. They raised their family in Clarkston until their union ended in 2001.
After his military service, Bruce began his career in the timber product industry, working in various locations in north central Idaho and in southeastern Washington. From 2002 until 2014, Bruce was the golf course manager for the BPOE Golf Course in Moscow. During this tenure, Bruce was humbled by comments from BPOE members and patrons that the Elks Golf Course had not looked so good in several years. Bruce’s beloved four-legged friend, Roy, regularly attended his nightly maintenance rounds. In 2017, Bruce was selected by Washington State University Campus Maintenance Department to be a grounds/housing supervisor. Because of his failing health, WSU graciously permitted early retirement for Bruce. He then moved to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley to be near his family.
As many may know, Bruce struggled with alcohol addiction through many of his younger years. Bruce came to grips with his problem and, 21 years ago, had the courage to enter a life-changing meeting of Alcohol Anonymous in Clarkston. At AA, Bruce found a new family and for many years counselled and encouraged new members of that family to work through their problems. He was thankful for his accomplishments at AA and, as a show of gratitude, mentored others and prepared Sunday morning breakfasts for many of the members.
Bruce is survived by his children, spouses and grandchildren: Michael, Elizabeth, Evalyn, Rafe and Savannah Olson, of Kalispell, Mont.; Elizabeth Erin Olson, Abigail McGhan and Jonathan Skinner, of Lewiston; and Chris and Natasha Olson, of Clarkston. Other survivors include his sisters, Karen (Ron) Hall and Sue Elliston, both of Lewiston, and Gayle (Randy) Noble, of Spokane Valley, Wash.; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, D. Michael Olson.
At his request, a funeral service will not be conducted. A private celebration of his life will be held in the Blue Mountains at a later date.