Vivian Brown Aspon, 80, beloved mother, grandmother and friend, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, following a stroke.
A longtime resident of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, Vivian was born in Nome, Alaska, to Peter and Mildred Larsen. She was proud of her Native Alaskan heritage and enjoyed traditional activities such as fishing, camping and berry-picking. The family wishes to thank her many caring friends and neighbors who helped make her retirement years more enjoyable.
Vivian is survived by her daughter, Lori Wentland (Bob), of Chelan, Wash.; and her son, Joe Brown (Linda), of Woodinville, Wash.; two grandsons, Andrew and Alex; and two great-grandchildren.
An informal celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. today at the Clarkston Eagles, 505 Maple St., Clarkston.