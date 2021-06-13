Vivian Evelyn Braden passed away suddenly at 84 years of age because of a stroke Monday, May 31, 2021. She had been living in Bullhead City, Ariz., for several years.
Vivian was born Dec. 2, 1936, in Banning, Calif., to Alfred and Bessie Dysart. After a rewarding and challenging marriage, they divorced. Later, her father married Ollie Wells, and her mother married Joe Pope.
Between these two amazing sets of parents, Vivian had 10 brothers and sisters: Irene, Elsie, David, Leon, Maon, Delbert, Dora, Delton, Jerry and Shirley. There was never a distinction between his, hers and ours, as all of the children were loved and treated equal. All of their children and both sets of parents were always close and have remained so.
Vivian married Everett Malcolm Derks on Sept. 23, 1952, in Las Vegas. The couple remained in California until Everett finished his service for the U.S. Navy. Everett and Vivian then made their home in Jefferson City, Mo., where they raised four children. They divorced in 1964. Everett passed away March 1, 1990. Vivian gave birth to her fifth child, Kimberly, in 1965 after moving back to California.
Vivian continued to live in Banning, Calif., and received a degree in social services from San Jacinto Junior College while working for the California Department of Health and Welfare. Vivian loved working with people. She was generous, kind and loving, always going out of her way to help anyone, from family to a complete stranger. Her positive attitude and vivacious personality made everyone smile and feel cared for.
Vivian fell in love with (Omer) Douglas Braden from Fontana, Calif. They married in 1972 and moved to Clarkston. Vivian and Doug started a car sales lot and eventually expanded to what most remember as “Mom’s RV.” Several years later, they retired and moved to Lake Havasu City, Ariz.
After Doug passed away, Vivian moved to Las Vegas. From Las Vegas, she moved to Bullhead City, Ariz., where she spent the remainder of her life.
Vivian was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Irene and Elsie, brothers David, Leon, Maon, Delbert, Jerry and grandson Christopher.
She is survived by her sisters, Shirley McLaughin (Tim), of Cherry Valley, Calif., and Dora Nordquist (George), of Banning, Calif.; brother Delton Dysart (Marita), of Banning, Calif.; five children, Richard Malcolm Derks (Denise), of Jefferson City, Mo., James Douglas Braden, of Clarkston, Timothy Wayne Derks, of Belleville, Texas, Cynthia Viola Wade (Steve), of Clarkston, and Kimberly Jo Allen, of Vancouver, Wash., as well as 18 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Per Vivian’s wishes, no services will be held.