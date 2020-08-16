Vivian Doris Suddreth, 96, beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away at home on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.
Vivian was born in Parma, Idaho, on Dec. 21, 1923, to Robert Henry Welbourn and Jean Travis Welbourn. She and her sister, Marjorie, shared many happy years horseback riding and swimming in ponds on the family farm, sleigh riding behind a team of horses, and camping. The two were not only sisters but remained fast friends throughout their lives.
Vivian graduated from Hollister High School in 1941. She later married Ray Estes Suddreth, on Jan. 2, 1948. The couple had three sons, Roderic, Douglas and Colin.
In May of 1960, when her husband was critically injured in a crop-dusting accident, Vivian stepped forward with her typical good-natured determination to provide financial support for her family. If that weren’t enough, she returned to college, where she earned a bachelor’s degree and then a Master of Social Work from Eastern Washington University at the age of 59.
It can honestly be said that anyone who knew her loved her. Her warmth and compassion for those around her drew them to her. She was blessed with many, many wonderful friends and colleagues.
She is survived by her sons, Roderic (Elizabeth) of Seattle, Douglas of Boise and Colin of Grangeville; two grandchildren, Chris and Lindsey of Charlotte, N.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Vivian was preceded in death by her husband, Ray, in November 2000; and sister Marjorie in 2007.
Rod and Doug will ever be grateful for Colin’s compassionate care for Vivian during her final years.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at United Methodist Church in Grangeville. She will be buried in Dry Creek Cemetery in Boise.