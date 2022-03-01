Virginia Pringle Wilmarth Mullenberg was born to Harley and Olive Pringle on Dec. 8, 1934, in Sacramento, Calif. She died as a result of a fall in her home in Lewiston on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
“Gin” was brought to Lewiston as a child and attended Normal School, and graduated from Lewiston High School with the class of 1952. At the age of 10, she lost her father because of an accidental drowning in the river. She helped her mother raising chickens, taking the eggs to the store on her horse. Horseback riding was her favorite thing as she grew up. She loved all animals, and had many dogs and cats that she cared for in her lifetime. Reading and gardening were her enjoyed favorite activities.
She was married to Donald Wilmarth in 1957, and traveled with him to Chicago and Omaha because of his employment with Potlatch. They were blessed with two sons, Dwight and Karl. Donald was tragically killed in an automobile accident in 1962. Gin had a very strong work ethic, and she managed to take care of herself and her sons. She was still working until May 2021!
In 1964, Gin was a passenger in a terrible automobile accident. She spent months in the hospital, and the doctors told her she would never be able to walk again. She told them, “watch me,” and after a time, she proved them wrong and did walk. The ordeal caused her a lifetime of medical issues, but she never complained or let them slow her down!
In 1977, she married Robert Mullenberg. They returned to Lewiston so Gin could help care for her stepfather, Lester Prine. Lester, her mother, Olive, and her husband, Robert, predeceased her. She cared deeply about her sons and her friends, and will be missed by many.
She is survived by her sons, Karl Wilmarth, of Lewiston, Dwight Wilmarth and children, of Canada, and her kitty, Mystic.
The family would like to thank Hospice and Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home for their assistance.
Services will be private. Any memorials may be made to the Lewis Clark Animal Shelter, the Lewiston Library or the Salvation Army.