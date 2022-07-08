Our beloved “Nana” has left us.
Virginia Leila Nan Leonard, 89, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Lewiston. She was born Dec. 18, 1932, in Lewiston, to Eugene Harley and Mary Madelene (Nichols) Thompson. Her childhood was filled with helping her family with their dairy and picking produce in the family garden.
Following high school graduation in 1951, Virginia married Maurice Hasfurther in Genesee. In 1957, Virginia and her daughters moved back to Lewiston, where she worked at Montgomery Ward and Kling’s to support herself and her girls. She and Maurice later divorced.
On Jan. 23, 1959, Virginia married Ted F. Leonard in Clarkston, and they had three more children. Virginia was kept busy for the next few decades raising children and babysitting her grandchildren for whom she was a wonderful influence. She enjoyed reading murder mystery novels (Agatha Christie was a favorite author) and in later years she watched true crime shows on TV.
For close to 50 years, Virginia enjoyed her weekly yard sales. She met many people who became her weekend friends. After Ted’s passing, Virginia quit going to yard sales but started shopping at the Goodwill and St. Vincent de Paul. She quickly made friends in each store, both the other “regulars” and the staff.
Virginia was proud to be a three-generation member of the Alice Whitman Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, which she joined in 2015. She enjoyed going to meetings until ill health prevented her participation.
After purchasing a neighbor’s pool table, Virginia quickly became obsessed with the game of pool, often waking up Jill at 6 a.m. to get in a game or two before school. Grandsons Ken and Tim were also frequent opponents; she was a “pool shark,” showing no mercy to her victims.
Virginia volunteered for several years to gather donations for the American Heart Association. In 1980, she started donating blood, often joining Jill for “donation dates.” Virginia donated many years, helping to save the lives of countless people.
Starting in her 50s, she walked a mile every evening (sometimes in the mornings, too). Her favorite restaurant was the Lewiston Taco Time and many of the staff knew her by name; one gave her the nickname, “Ginger.”
Virginia is survived by her children, Maurine (Tom) Hoffman, Colleen (Glenn) Simmons, Tom (Jill) Leonard, Jill (John) Nock and Jan (Joel) Heston; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and former sisters-in-law, Cecilia Howard and Jean Leonard. Special thanks to her granddaughters, Tiffany Tannahill and Sarah Walters, for their help these last few months so that we could keep Mom in her home. Also, to nieces Roz Long and Robin and Jim Schacher, who visited often.
Virginia was preceded in death by her siblings, Eugene Thompson Jr., Helen Schwandt and Kay Grende; infant grandson, Brian Rinard; niece, Susan McAllister; and nephew, Brian Schwandt.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 18, at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in Lewiston, with Sister Margie Schmidt officiating. A gathering to share memories and love will be held 1:30-4:30 p.m. at the Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston.
In lieu of flowers, Virginia requested donations to the Shriners Children’s Hospital, 911 W. Fifth Ave., Spokane, WA 99204, where she was a patient twice in her childhood. A granddaughter also benefited from the generosity of the Shriners. The family thanks Dr. Dietrich for the surgery that relieved Mom’s pain; Drs. Suding and Khutan, Sister Margie Schmidt, and the nursing staff at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, especially Neal, Dane, Amy and Teresa, for their care and compassion during Mom’s final hours.