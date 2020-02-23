Virginia “Ginger” Patano died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, of organ failure following the removal of a brain tumor. She was 70 years old.
Ginger was born Nov. 17, 1949, to Beverlee and George Robertson, in Lewiston, and lived all of her life in the Pacific Northwest. She was a registered nurse and provided amazing care and comfort to families at Deaconess, Sacred Heart and Shriners hospitals. Ginger felt privileged to care for infants in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), as well as patients in all stages of their lives.
Ginger’s life centered around her family, friends and extensive hobbies. Her life was too short to complete all of her projects, and we are lonelier for that loss. During her life she enjoyed downhill and cross-country skiing, sailing, hiking, camping, backpacking, playing the guitar, stamping, painting, creating stained glass, quilting, sewing, gardening and travel. Her quilts won numerous regional awards and were a rightful source of pride. If she wasn’t quilting, she was working in her yard. She took immense joy in planting and tending her flowers.
Ginger was an unparalleled friend, daughter, sister, grandmother and mother. She made close friends for life. She gave selflessly and fully. She loved to travel and watch her grandsons play lacrosse and hockey. She was “Grandma Skittles” to her grandsons because she sent them bags of Skittles with every letter.
Ginger leaves behind her mother, Beverlee Fredrickson (Mike); son Ryan Patano (Kiley); brothers Mike (Louise), Roger (Denise) and Doug (MaryAnn) Robertson; grandsons Ryder and Harrison Patano; two stepbrothers; four stepsisters; and countless family and friends. Preceding Ginger in death were her grandparents, Eva and Claude Jones; and her father, George Robertson.
There will be two gatherings to celebrate Ginger’s life. The first will take place at 2 p.m. March 7 at the Hazen and Jaeger Valley Funeral Home, 1306 N. Pines Road, Spokane Valley, Wash., 99206. The second will be held at 2 p.m. March 8 at Lyons Club, Main Street, Troy.