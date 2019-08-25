Virginia Antoinette Acey, 88, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at her home at Riverview Residential Care in Clarkston, after losing her multi-year battle with ovarian cancer.
She was born June 13, 1931, to Louis and Genevieve Smith in Long Prairie, Minn. She met Keith Acey at a high school dance and they later married on Oct. 20, 1950. They were married 56 years before Keith’s passing. They raised seven children.
Virginia lived in: Long Prairie, Minn.; Seattle; Spokane; Clarkston; Whittier, Calif.; Orlando, Fla.; Macon, Ga.; Bristol, R.I.; Fairburn, Ga.; and back to Clarkston in 1974. She worked many occupations, besides being a full-time mom. She was a waitress at Clarkston Country Club and a sales clerk at St. Vincent De Paul until she finally retired.
Mom’s love of God, church and family were unsurpassed. She was always so patient and kind. Everyone knew how powerful her love and prayers were. We cannot recall her saying anything negative about anyone, ever. She always said, “If you don’t have something nice to say, it is best you not say nothing at all.”
Before her strokes many years ago, her favorite things were to go to Mass everyday and pray the rosary every night. She enjoyed, and was often seen by many, walking her dog, Henry. She was a great cook, especially her desserts. Family and friends will always remember her top-notch, world-class, chocolate chip zucchini bread that she gave as a gift for every birthday and anniversary.
Virginia is survived by her children, William and Marjorie Acey, Glenn Acey, Lynn and Ricky Hatcher, Jessie and Bill Schmidt, Dennis and Melody Acey, Kirk and Dawn Acey, and Kethanne Acey; sister Jean Gossler; 16 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Gloria Gray; and brothers Louis and Merrill Smith.
We would like to give a sincere, heartfelt thank you to Michelle Parsons and her loving, dedicated (past and present) employees at Riverview Residential and Dr. Donald Greggain for taking such good care of our mom in her last years.
A rosary will be recited 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, with Mass to follow at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 1109 Chestnut Street, Clarkston. A reception will follow at the Parish Center at the church.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to St. Vincent De Paul, 604 Second St., Clarkston would be appreciated. Merchants Funeral Home of Clarkston is charge of arrangements. Please sign the online guestbook at merchantfuneralhome.com.