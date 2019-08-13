Virgil Vernon Larsen passed away at the age of 88, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Advanced Health Care of Lewiston with his son and daughter by his side.
Virgil was born June 30, 1931, in Yakima, the third son of Hans Jacob (Jack) Theodore Larsen and Bertha Rozina (Newton) Larsen. After Virgil, his loving sister, Dolores, was born (she currently lives in San Diego).
Virgil’s schooling started in Snohomish, Wash., first through fourth grades. Then to Pinehurst, Wash., fourth through eighth grades. Their family then moved to Oak Harbor, Wash., where he finished eighth grade and high school.
Virgil was involved with all aspects of school, VP of his junior class, plays, sports (until suffering a leg injury) and was voted senior class president.
During his life in Oak Harbor in the summers of 1948-49, he would travel to Idaho, where his dad was involved with mining gold. The mine was located near Elk City. Robert G. Bailey, printer and historian of Lewiston, put two of his dad’s poems in his book “River of No Return.” Who knew then that Virgil would end up living in Lewiston?
In 1950, after graduation, he went to work for Sears, Roebuck and Company. When North Korea attacked South Korea in October of that year, he joined the U.S. Navy to beat the draft. He had a brother who was a Marine and one in the Army. He applied for medic service in Seattle and went to Camp Pendleton, Calif., to complete his training. He received his orders and was then sent to Korea and spent 17 months there. He was a USN hospital corpsman 2nd class “doc.” After the armistice, he came home and went back to work as a shipping supervisor for Sears.
In 1955, he married Miss Jean Morkert, starting a life together that would span 64 years this October. They had three children, Scott, Mark and Renee’.
In 1972, they moved to Wilbur, Wash., where he farmed. From there, they went to Coulee City, Wash., and farmed near where his grandparents homesteaded from Minnesota after their families came from Denmark and Norway. Virgil and Jean moved to the Clarkston-Lewiston area many years later, where he worked for EKO before he retired and met wonderful friends. He was a member of the Lewiston Church of Christ.
Virgil loved family, friends and children. He would teach cards, chess, work ethics, kindness, humor/fun, but most of all the love of family. He loved sports and watching those he loved play. Favorite teams: Huskies, Seahawks and he missed the Sonics. In his younger years, he would ride with his buddy, doing hydroplane boat races, collected model hot rod and older cars and enjoyed hunting with his son, Mark. He wanted to go fishing one more time and loved fried green tomatoes.
He enjoyed board games with Jean and traveling to see their relatives, casino trips, camping and the trip of his life was going to Italy with his daughter-in-law Michelle, his wife, Jean, and his daughter, Renee’. He was a very proud veteran. We will miss his talking, storytelling, funny one-liners, duct tape fixes, candy bowls and beanie hats. Virg and Jean were everyone’s dad, mom, aunt, uncle, grandpa, grandma, nana, papa, friend and mentor. They will be missed. Dad didn’t want to go on without Mom after her passing, and his body became weak. He followed Mom to heaven a few days shy of two months of each other.
Virgil is survived by his grandson, Dustyn Larsen (wife Rachel); great-grandson Ryker, of Everette, Wash; grandson Brandyn Larsen (wife Danay); great-granddaughters Aurora and Sedona, of Bothell, Wash.; daughter-in-law Michelle Larsen and granddaughters Hayley Larsen and Brooke Larsen, of Snohomish, Wash.; son Mark Vernon Larsen (wife Kim); grandsons Travis, Tyler and Tyson Larsen and great-grandchildren, of Montana; daughter Renee’ Hill (husband Tom), of Lewiston; grandson Jake Hill; great-grandson Caleb and great-granddaughter Chloe Hill, of Lewiston; grandson Cody Hill (wife Ashlee); great-grandson Julien and great-granddaughter Jemma Hill, of Upland, Calif.
Virgil was preceded in death by his wife, Jean; son Scott (53); his parents; half-sister Veda and two brothers, Loren and Jackie.
A special thank you to Advanced Health Care of Lewiston for making Dad’s last days here on Earth a blessing. You touched his life, as well as all of ours, during such a difficult time. To our family and friends, we do not have the words to express how much your outpouring of love and support have meant to us. To Dad and Mom, we love and miss you so much. Thank you for the great life of love you gave us.
Virgil’s celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 24 at the Lewiston Church of Christ, 302 Southway, Lewiston. A luncheon will follow. Please sign the guest book if you would like at https://mtviewfuneralhome.com.