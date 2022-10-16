Virgil Roy Garland

Virgil Roy Garland of Clarkston, passed away Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at the age of 74, surrounded by his loving family.

Virgil was born June 29, 1948, to Leo and Norma (Greub) Garland in Sheridan, Wyo. He was raised in Big Horn and married Connie Cordova Williams in 1967. Later that same year, they welcomed their son, Steven, and in 1969 welcomed another son, Russell. Virgil and Connie remained friends following their divorce in 1989.