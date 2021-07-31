Virgil Paul Ayers passed away peacefully in his home in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 24, 2021, of natural causes.
Virgil was born Oct. 9, 1929, in Lewiston to Lester and Lucy Alice Pearson Ayers, one of 10 children.
Virgil is survived by his siblings: JoAnn Ruddell (Dell), Wayne Ayers (Roberta), Lonnie Ayers (Uvonne) and Jeannine Booth, his children: Ron Ayers (Peggy), Lonnie Ayers and Deanne Ashbocker (Mark), his six grandchildren as well as 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; parents; and siblings Elvin, Burton, Cora, Dick and Gordon.
Thank you to Wendy, Michelle, Katie and Haley at Inspiration Hospice for their loving care and for all the thoughts and prayers we have felt from loved ones. Thank you.