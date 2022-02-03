Virgil “Bruce” Beckner, 77, a resident of Potlatch, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at the Ladow Court Assisted Living in Garfield.
Bruce was born April 27, 1944, at Moscow to Virgil E. and Dorothy (Culton) Beckner. He attended Potlatch schools and graduated from the Potlatch High School in 1962. Bruce later was a carpenter apprentice and became a carpenter journeyman. Bruce worked as a carpenter for several years and later became a truck driver for many logging companies. He drove logging truck for Keck Logging, Lowery Logging, Kelly Ragan Logging at St. Maries and Pat Henderson Logging. He drove truck for Germer Rock Company.
Bruce was married to Carol Echols at the time of his death, who resides at Ladow Court Assisted Living at Garfield.
Bruce was a member of the Carpenters union, Latah County Vehicle Posse and the NRA.
He enjoyed guns, old cars, hunting, fishing, yard sales, motorcycles, camping and reading.
Survivors include his wife Carole Beckner, of Garfield; brother John Beckner (Janet), of Potlatch; and Steven Ely, a brother-in-law, of Potlatch. Bruce is also survived by his stepchildren, Don, Diane and Chuck; Teri, Janice and Cheryl; Deana, Chrystal and Debbie. Bruce was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry and Douglas Beckner.
A graveside urn burial will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 18 for family and friends at the Rock Creek Cemetery at Potlatch. A covered-dish luncheon will follow the graveside service at the Princeton Community Center.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.