Violet “Oodie” Jean Moffett Johnson, 72, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d`Alene, after a battle with renal cell carsinoma.
She was born March 26, 1947, to Richard & Helen Moffett, in Kamiah. She was the eighth child of the 10 Moffett children and the youngest sister. Violet acquired her nickname “Oodie” at birth. She was known by both names all her life.
Violet attended Kamiah School and finished her schooling in southern Idaho. She attended Building Operator Certification in Bellevue, Wash., which started her many positions in management. After school, Violet and her three children moved to Middleton, R.I., where she worked for EPA Glass Room in nearby Narragansett, R.I., and Transcom Telephone Components in Newport, R.I.
After several years in Rhode Island, Violet and her children moved back West to call Yakima home. In Yakima, Oodie worked for ShopKo,in the Office and Service Department, as well as Morgan Jewelers in the Credit Department.
During her time in Yakima, Oodie joined a Fitness Salon for “fluffy ladies.” Soon after joining, she was asked to be one of their instructors. While the group had already put together one instructional video, prior to Oodie joining them, she was greatly involved in the making of their instructional video and toured with the group to Hollywood to make it. Once complete, the video was featured in several magazines, including the Avon catalog. The video aired on several home and family networks and was even highlighted on the Oprah Winfrey Show. This was a very big part of Oodie’s life, which she enjoyed very much.
While Oodie had a very busy and rewarding life in Yakima, the most precious part would be reuniting with her first love, Ronald Johnson. The couple was married in November of 1997. Ron passed away in January 2012, and awaits her arrival in heaven. Violet accepted the Lord in 1979 and led Ron to the Lord during their years together. With their heavenly home guaranteed, the sweethearts will once again be reunited.
Ron and Oodie lived most of their years together in Kooskia. In September 1995, they opened the Purple Feather Smoke Shop on Main Street. They operated the successful tobacco and gift shop for more than 24 years. In the beginning years, the couple operated the shop with just the two of them, and in later years began hiring employees to ease the load on themselves.
Not only was Oodie part of a large family, family was a huge part of her life. Violet was a well-known and respected member of the community. She was a proudly enrolled Nez Perce tribal member and an active member of the First Indian Presbyterian Church in Kamiah. The Moffett family spent most of their childhood growing up in the Kamiah Valley and have always considered it home, regardless of where life took them. Anyone familiar with the mountain valley knows not much is more moving than an old church hymn beautifully sung by the Moffetts. Their countless choral performances are well known, and Violet was very much a part of this sibling group. Violet enjoyed playing music, dancing, singing, picnicking or any other sort of family gathering.
While she enjoyed the Moffett picnics and reunions, her sisters’ outings and any of the family’s choral performances, Oodie’s most cherished family role was that of mother. Her three children were the most precious jewels in her entire life. Oodie had to be both father and mother to her children, and at times worked three jobs just to see to it that they never went without. Never once did she ever see this as a burden; they were her gifts and she cherished everything about them. She never wavered and remained determined to always give them the best life she possibly could. Anyone who heard the siblings reminisce on their family stories as children, the laughter, the joy, the memories, knew in a moment that Oodie had done all she could and more for them. The greatest gift was her love.
Violet was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Helen Moffett; brother Richard Moffett; sister Eloise Mahle; husband Ron Johnson; six nephews; and one niece.
She is survived by her children: Alita (Shane) Reed of Kooskia, Laci (Tolly) Taliaferro of Kemp, Texas, and Conway Potter of Pasco, Wash.; sisters Deborah Simler of Kamiah, Wanda Dunn of Lewiston, Dixie Morris of Lewiston, Vivian (Donald) Suebert of Lewiston and Sharon Moffett of Lewiston; brothers Charles (Peggy) Moffett of Tacoma, and Chester (Karen) Moffett of Kamiah; grandchildren Kenny, Jawn, Riki and Miki Reed, Oodie Nykol and T.J. Taliaferro; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the First Indian Presbyterian Church, 4335 Church Canyon Road, three miles east of Kamiah. Burial will follow at the Riverside Cemetery in Orofino, where Oodie will be laid to rest alongside her sweetheart. Dinner at Nakisa Hall in Kamiah will be after the graveside services. In honor of Oodie, she asked for all to “Please wear purple; I am done wearing the color.”