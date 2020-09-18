On Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, Violet May Sapp, at the age of 89 years young, passed away after a hard-fought battle with COVID-19.
She is survived by her husband, Charlie James, of Lapwai, and by many loving in-laws, nieces/nephews, cousins and best friends, all whom she loved very much.
Violet May Harsche was born July 8, 1931, in Kamiah to Nancy Eneas (Cornoyer) and Ned Harsche. As a young child, she grew up on the Nez Perce Reservation and her family later relocated to Pendleton, Ore. Here Violet attended school and began her love of horses. Violet and her cousins, Ramon Kash Kash, Naomi Kash Kash and Jimmy Bettles, enjoyed riding horses and could often be found riding over Cabbage Hill and Dead Man’s Pass. Violet participated in the Pendleton Roundup and Happy Canyon activities along with her mother, Nancy Cornoyer. Violet was a beautiful sight as she rode by horseback in full traditional beaded regalia in the Pendleton Roundup Parade.
Violet later married Robert Sapp and together they bred racehorses. She loved fishing the rivers and especially enjoyed fishing for sturgeon. She was later widowed, and her life journeys brought her back to Idaho. Here Violet started a lifelong relationship with Charlie James in Lapwai. Violet continued the traditional beadwork passed on from her mother; she was known for often gifting the beaded necklaces created to family and friends.
For entertainment, Violet enjoy nights at the Clearwater River Casino with her cousins, Elaine Ellenwood and Vonda Bybee, and best friends Rich and Chloe. She also enjoyed playing video games with the neighborhood children, with Zelda being her favorite. Violet became well known as an avid gardener. She loved all plants and enjoyed sharing her love of plants with all. The loving efforts of Violet and other tribal elder gardeners can still be seen and enjoyed today at the Chief Joseph Senior Center. Violet wanted everyone to know how much she loved and enjoyed all the good times with her family and friends. Violet was deeply cherished and loved. She will be truly missed by many.
Because of today’s health and environmental concerns, the customary gatherings for funeral and memorial services have been postponed.
Instead, a public viewing will take place starting at noon today at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. Violet will be put to rest alongside her mother, Nancy Eneas Cornoyer, Saturday, at Tutuilla Cemetery in Pendleton. The graveside service will only be open to immediate family.
Violet and her family wholeheartedly encourage all to please protect yourselves, family and friends by wearing masks and appropriate personal protective gear.