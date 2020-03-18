Oct. 2, 1932 — March 14, 2020
On Oct. 2, 1932, little Violet Lorraine Sandquist was born to Arthur and Mildred (Hilliard) Sandquist in Troy. She grew up surrounded by love and laughter with her dear younger sister and brother at the family’s beloved and beautiful farm.
After graduating from Troy High School, she moved to Lewiston, and on Dec. 19, 1952, she married Dave Wenstrom. Soon they became parents to Dan and DawnAnn.
Vi worked as a seamstress and a dental assistant before founding Precision Machine and Supply with Dave in 1967. Together they built the business, with Dave working evenings in the garage at their home and Vi managing the finances, until it grew to become a full-time endeavor for them. With Dan’s help, the business outgrew the garage. Soon there was a new shop on East Main Street in Lewiston, followed by a second location in Spokane. Vi thought of their employees as extended family and was very proud of the projects and accomplishments of all. She knew, appreciated and loved to visit with customers, sales reps, associates and, yes, even the delivery people. She was devoted to Precision until her retirement and then beyond, when Dan took over ownership.
Vi’s life was full of work, adventure, family, friends and fun. She rarely said “no” to anything. She loved family get-togethers (Sandquist Cousin Reunions), camping, visiting family cabins in the Elk City area, Disneyland with grandkids and partying for any reason. She and Dave gardened, traveled, four-wheeled, snowmobiled and shared many activities. She was a gifted business manager, an amazing problem-solver, a tireless encourager and was able to excel in whatever she set her mind to do. She and her great sense of humor found joy in almost everything. She loved her family, her home, her bowling team, her bunco group, her knitting classes, her breakfast friends, growing violets and the color purple. She had a wide circle of friends and was loyal and loved, delightfully stubborn and incredibly strong. She cheerfully took on her responsibilities as queen of everything and just as cheerfully cheated at card games with her grandkids.
She moved to Serenity Place in April 2017, when her struggle with Lewy body dementia became too difficult to manage at home. We are thankful for the loving care she received there from Joy, Casey, Lexee, Justin and the rest of the Serenity family. You are angels who made this very sad time so much easier.
Violet Wenstrom peacefully passed from this earth on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Lewiston at 87 years young. It is with great difficulty that we lose her, but we are thankful that she has left us with enough wonderful memories to last well beyond the rest of our lives. Rest in peace, sweet wife, mom, gramma, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. You will always be remembered with love and a smile.
She is survived by the love of her life and husband of 67 years, Dave Wenstrom. Also surviving her are son Dan Wenstrom; daughter and son-in-law DawnAnn and Craig Johnson; her beloved grandchildren, Crystal and husband Jared Mathey, Dana and wife Jennifer Wenstrom, Drew and wife Laura Wenstom and Travis Johnson and wife Allison Jorges. There are eight beautiful great-grandchildren, Danielle, Delainey, Jonah, Violet (her namesake), Samuel, Jenna, Dashal and Micah, who adored their great-gramma, The Queen. She is also survived by her sister, Alda, and brother-in-law, Ira Taylor, sister-in-law Betty Sandquist, brother-in-law Bud and sister-in-law Dene Wenstrom, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her younger brother, Norman. She loved you all.
There will be a private burial at a later date.