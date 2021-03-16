Violet Laveen Metzger

On Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, our dear mother fell asleep in death with her loving family by her side.
She was born July 13, 1925, in Omak, Wash., the youngest daughter of Clyde and Lucy Hudnall.
As time went by, she met and soon married the love of her life, Clyde M. Metzger, on March 29, 1942, at 17 years of age. From that union soon came three children, my lovely sister, Linda, my younger brother, Rod, and me, Steven J. Metzger.
With a twinkling eye, Mom touched the hearts of many people with her generous, caring ways. She loved working in the garden beside Dad. While Dad worked, she raised us kids. Later she worked outside the home at the various restaurants around town. Mom was a skilled cook and passed those skills to us.
In 2006, Dad passed away at home at age 84. That death hit us all pretty hard. A year or two after Dad’s death, Mom started getting Alzheimer’s disease, a sickness that affects the brain and memory. For the next 13 or 14 years, we took care of her until the end, until she closed her beautiful blue eyes for the last time and passed at 95 years.
Every day of those last years of her life, I died a little just watching her struggle to remember the small, simple things. It was tough ... I can remember her telling me, “No one was meant to live or die without our God, Jehovah, in their lives.” It’s so true. Death really is our enemy. So we’ll remember the smiles, cherish the moments and do the best we can to find comfort in the memories of the ones we love.
Our Mom believed in the resurrection hope that the Bible teaches. I can remember her saying, “Remember, death is but a short vacation of sleep.” She used to point out scriptures in the 5th chapter of John: “Most truly I say to you, the hour is coming, and it is now, when the dead will hear the voice of the son of God, and those who have paid attention will live.”
A paradise our God has promised by means of Christ’s millennial reign, when he’ll blot out all sin and error, removing death and tears and pain. A paradise, the Earth will be. With eyes of faith, this we can see. This promise Christ will soon fulfill. For he delights to do God’s will. Soon here on Earth, as God has purposed, his son will cause the dead to rise. Then it will be as Jesus promised: “You’ll be with me in paradise.” A paradise, the Earth will be with eyes of faith, this we can see. This promise Christ will soon fulfill, for he delights to do God’s will. The paradise, our Lord has promised, and he is now our reigning king. We daily thank our loving father, and from our hearts, his praises sing. A paradise, the Earth will be. With eyes of faith, this we can see, this promise Christ will soon fulfill, for he delights to do God’s will ...
Until we see each other again, we love you, Mom.