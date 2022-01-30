“Be careful how you live: you [may] be the only Bible some people ever read.”
– William J. Toms
After 91 years of living an exemplary life, our dear mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister, aunt and treasured friend took Jesus’ hand on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, and went to her heavenly home to be joyfully welcomed by dear family and friends who were waiting.
Violet June (Mino) Opdahl was born on April 7, 1930, to Doris Evelyn (Goreham) and Leonard Mino on the family farm in Grant Township in northern Iowa. She was their first child and was later joined by a brother and three sisters.
Mom embraced her simple yet solid upbringing as a farm girl, even titling her self-published autobiography, “Memories of a Country Girl,” which she gifted to very grateful family members and friends several years ago and which has proven very helpful in compiling this micro view of her life. The school she attended was just a mile’s walk from home in the middle of rich farmland. After 12 years at Grant Township Consolidated School, she graduated as valedictorian of the class of 1947. She went on to study for a teaching degree at Waldorf College in Forest City, Iowa. While singing in the college choir, she met a very handsome farm boy who was attending Waldorf on the G.I. Bill. After graduating in 1949, Mom took a teaching job in Clarion, Iowa, and that farm boy kept showing up for visits. During the year, they decided that visits just weren’t enough and on July 8, 1950, Mom married Bertrum Duane Opdahl. The newlyweds took up residence on Dad’s family farm in Freeborn County in southern Minnesota. Mom took on the teaching job at the local one-room schoolhouse for that first year of their marriage. In 1952, they welcomed their first son. He was followed by three daughters and another son.
In 1969, the family moved from the farm to Forest City, Iowa, and in 1976, after years of family vacations out West, the family pulled up roots and relocated to Pierce, where their oldest son and wife had already moved, and their first grandchild was due to arrive in a few months. Dad drove truck for several different logging operations in the years that followed while Mom worked at THE bank for several years before becoming the school secretary at Timberline High School. For a time, the couple also co-owned Triple “O” Outfitters with our uncle and aunt, Harlan and Barb Opdahl. They were also very active in the leadership and activities at Faith Lutheran Church. The people there became their extended family.
In 2006, Dad passed away and in 2007, Mom moved to Lewiston where she created new relationships and joined in the activities at Grace Lutheran Church. Her new condo became the new “gathering place” for family and friends. She was a wonderful hostess and loved having family and friends around her. She was also very good at forging new friendships wherever life took her. Her family meant everything to her but we learned to check the Gonzaga men’s basketball schedule before calling her or the conversation would be cut short. It’s been a family joke for the last few years that, in spite of some serious health challenges, Mom wouldn’t go to heaven until the “Zags” won the national championship. We’ll cheer them on for her for the rest of this season.
Mom was a survivor. At age 82, she had double bypass surgery and recovered. Several years later she had major surgery for colon cancer and, despite opting out of any follow-up treatments, she survived and went back to life as usual. She also survived a plane crash in 1986 with Dad at the controls. She was pretty banged up after that but, after orthopedic surgery and months of healing, she even went flying with Dad again.
We are so blessed to have had such a wonderful role model in Mom. Her priorities were faith, family, friendships and living a life of service. Many will remember her for the birthday cards she faithfully sent, always including a personal note. She loved to quilt and each of her kids and grandkids has at least one of her creations. When the family gifts had been satisfied, she started making “Quilts of Valor” for our veterans of the armed services and of course, she helped her “church lady” friends in the construction of many quilts that warmed others nearby and around the world with love and prayers. Hers most certainly was a life well lived.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a sister, Maribel Mino: a brother, Donald Mino; and her oldest son, Dennis Opdahl.
She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Moore (Don) of Yakima, Janet Holzer (Bob) of Orofino, Betty Weeks (Howard) of Cavendish; and her son, Martin (Pam) Opdahl of Pierce and her daughter-in-law, Jill (Jensen) Opdahl of Lewiston. Her surviving grandchildren are Jeremy and Jennifer Opdahl of Lewiston, Veronica Moore Skaar (Lars) of Story City, Iowa, Laurel Moore Kaschmitter (Darin) and Eric Moore of Yakima, Katelyn Holzer of Hawaii, Breck Holzer (Genevieve Sylvia) and Holly Weeks of Orofino, and Clay Weeks (Megan) of Cavendish, and Alex Opdahl (fiancé Kelsey Williams) of Weippe. Mom also is survived by the following great-grandchildren: Keegan and Maddisyn Opdahl of Lewiston, Kaia and Leif Skaar of Story City, Iowa; Everett and Flynn Kaschmitter of Yakima and Carter and Kennedy Weeks of Cavendish. Another great-grandson will be joining the family later this year.
Our family would like to thank Amy Knapp and the staff at Unique Senior Care for the loving home provided to our Mom the last few years. Thanks, also, to Advanced Hospice and Open Arms for the compassionate caregivers that assisted us in giving comfort and dignity to Mom in these last days of her life and in the support given to us family members as well.
A celebration of life in honor of our Mom is being planned for June with details to follow at a later date.