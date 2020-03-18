Violet Irene Slatter, of Clarkston, passed peacefully Friday, March 13, 2020, at Riverview Residential home, where she received wonderful and loving care in the twilight of her 94-year life.
She was born Oct. 30, 1925, to Elizabeth (Westcott) Gaiser and Jacob Gaiser, in Moscow. She married Lloyd Slatter in Asotin in June 1945.
Violet had a love for life that was only surpassed by her love for family. She is survived by her children, Ivan Slatter, of Virginia, Bonnie Toll, of Boise, Shirley (Dennis) Watson, of Pomeroy, Wanda Diamond, of Clarkston, Gene Slatter, of Spokane, Susan Slatter, of Clarkston, and Les (Cindy) Slatter, of Clarkston; 25 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
During her working life, Violet worked at Jacks Place café in Lewiston, worked as a caregiver and ultimately retired from Blount in Lewiston.
She lived a simple life and it didn’t take much to make her happy — a phone call, a card, a visit or a kiss. It seems that it’s the little things that stand out the most now: her rolled-up Kleenexes, her hugs and kisses that lasted an eternity but were over to soon, her love for playing bingo or the sheer joy she had when she was fishing. Her apple pies were legendary, as was her fried chicken. She loved children and dogs, and they loved her. These are all good memories, something we’ll always have to cherish.
It isn’t often in our lives that we come across someone so special that person stays with you forever. Violet, Mom, Grandma was that kind of person.
A viewing will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston. A graveside service will take place later that day at 2 p.m. at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston.