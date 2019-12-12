Viola Yochum, 79, of Deer Park, Wash., went to be with her Lord and savior on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Greg Yochum; daughters Teresa (Bradley) Sausser, Catherine (Jeffery) Stone and Susan (Mark) Taylor; sons Michael (Susie) Yochum, Edwin (Paulette) Yochum and David (Sara) Yochum; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Isaac and Esther (Wright) Luce; son Bradley Yochum; and brother Larry Luce.
A vigil service for Viola will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Presentation Catholic Church, 602 E. Sixth St., Deer Park, Wash. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at the same location at 11 a.m. Saturday. To sign Viola’s online guestbook, please visit www.lauerfuneral.com.